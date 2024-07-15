Karnataka govt to implement recommendations of 7th Pay Commission

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The 7th Pay Commission, headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao, has recommended a 27.5 percent hike on basic salary of government employees

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
This is expected to cost the government exchequer an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore annually. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:39 PM IST
The Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to implement the recommendations of the seventh Pay Commission effective from August one, official sources said.

The Chief Minister is expected to make an announcement regarding the pay hike to more than seven lakh state government employees in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the sources said.

The 7th Pay Commission, headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao, has recommended a 27.5 per cent hike on basic salary of government employees.

This is expected to cost the government exchequer an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore annually.

Siddaramaiah government was under pressure to decide on a pay hike, after the Karnataka State Government Employees Association announced its plans to go on an indefinite strike from August.

In March 2023, the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave employees an interim 17 per cent salary hike, to which the Siddaramaiah administration is likely to add a 10.5 per cent hike, which will total to 27.5 per cent hike on basic salary, as per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission, the sources said.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

