Kerala govt allocates Rs 100 cr for subsidised essential commodities

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday said that the state government has allocated Rs 100 crore to the State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) for market intervention activities.

This fund will be used to distribute essential commodities at a 35 per cent reduced price through Supplyco stores, benefiting the people of the state.

The allocation is part of the total budget of Rs 205 crore for market intervention in the current financial year, the minister said in a release here.



This move is expected to provide relief to consumers ahead of the Onam festival season.

Last year, the government had allocated Rs 205 crore for the same purpose but ended up spending Rs 391 crore.

Supplyco, established in 1974, plays a vital role in regulating retail markets and stabilising prices of essential goods in Kerala.

