Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Karnataka HC grants interim bail to actor Darshan citing medical grounds

Karnataka HC grants interim bail to actor Darshan citing medical grounds

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries

Gavel, law
The state had presented medical reports in a sealed cover from doctors at Ballari Central Prison, where he is lodged, and the Head of the Department of Neurology at a government hospital in Ballari Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 1:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is an accused in Renukaswamy murder case, on medical grounds, to undergo spine surgery.

The bench of Justice S Vishwajith Shetty granted interim bail for a period of six weeks to undergo medical treatment.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the government "respectfully welcomes" the decision of the High Court granting interim bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in a murder case.

"I will not question the verdict of the court. The government will respectfully welcome the decision of the court," he told reporters here in response to a question.

The court had reserved the order on Tuesday on the bail application after hearing detailed arguments from the actor's legal representative, senior advocate C V Nagesh, and State Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar.

The state had presented medical reports in a sealed cover from doctors at Ballari Central Prison, where he is lodged, and the Head of the Department of Neurology at a government hospital in Ballari.

More From This Section

How Uttar Pradesh became India's new business magnet, overtaking Bengal

LIVE news: Delhi BJP MPs file petition against AAP for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme

Air India's Delhi-Indore-Mumbai flight gets hoax bomb threat; FIR lodged

Indian railways announces 164 special trains, adding 7k festive journeys

'Pay or get killed': Salman Khan receives death threat, Rs 2 crore demanded

Darshan was arrested on June 11 and is lodged in Ballari Prison.

His bail application, submitted on September 21, was rejected by a sessions court. Following this, he petitioned the High Court and requested interim bail to receive treatment.

According to police, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to his friend Pavithra Gowda (also a co-accused), which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar here, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Police have said Pavithra, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" for Renukaswamy's murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'AI-powered system predicts patient deterioration up to 16 hrs in advance'

Dr. Jayshree Periwal Appointed Chairperson, Mr Jai Krishan Jajoo as Co-Chair of the ICC Rajasthan State Council

All doctors to have unique IDs; NMC starts registration on its new portal

SC raps Assam govt over 'sorry state' of detention centre for foreigners

QMS Medical acquires 51% stake in Saarathi Healthcare for Rs 45 crore

Topics :medicalKarnatakaHigh court judges

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story