Home / India News / Karnataka HC stays state order on govt lands seen as restricting RSS events

Karnataka HC stays state order on govt lands seen as restricting RSS events

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed an interim order staying the directive and scheduled the next hearing for November 17

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a setback for the Siddaramaiah government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the state’s recent directive that made it mandatory for private organisations to seek prior permission before holding events or activities on government premises.
 
According to news agency ANI, Justice M Nagaprasanna’s single-judge Bench passed an interim order staying the directive and scheduled the next hearing for November 17.
 
The petition was filed by Punashchaitanya Seva Samsthe, which argued that the government’s notification violated fundamental rights under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution, the right to freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly.
 
The state government had issued the directive on October 18, requiring private organisations, associations and groups to obtain written approval before using government or public properties for their activities.
 
Although the order did not specifically name the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), reports suggested that the provisions could affect the organisation’s regular route marches and gatherings.
 
The decision stemmed from a Cabinet meeting, following a letter from Panchayat Raj and Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking a restriction on RSS activities in public spaces.
 
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the move, alleging it was an attempt to restrict RSS programmes and events.   
 

What did the government order say?

 
The now-stayed Government Order (GO) laid out detailed rules on how government and public properties could be used. It said that no private or social organisation could hold meetings, cultural programmes or other events in government schools, colleges or institutional premises without written permission from the relevant authorities.
 
The order also directed district administrations to monitor compliance and take action against violations under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Education Acts. 

Government clarification

 
However, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil defended the move, saying it was not targeted at any particular group. “There’s nothing specific about this organisation or that organisation,” Patil clarified.
 
“Government or institutional properties will be used only with proper permission and for the right purpose. Any violation will be dealt with under existing laws.”
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Judicial custody of 5 accused in Zubeen's death case extended by 14-days

Railways cancel 32 trains to ensure passenger safety due to Montha cyclone

Ladakh withdraws restrictions on public gatherings after nearly 3 weeks

LIVE news updates: Cyclone Montha to bring heavy rain to Jharkhand till October 31

Satara woman doctor's suicide: Kin demand probe by SIT, fast-track trial

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka governmentSiddaramaiahBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story