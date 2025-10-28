Karnataka HC stays state order on govt lands seen as restricting RSS events

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
In a setback for the Siddaramaiah government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the state’s recent directive that made it mandatory for private organisations to seek prior permission before holding events or activities on government premises.
According to news agency ANI, Justice M Nagaprasanna’s single-judge Bench passed an interim order staying the directive and scheduled the next hearing for November 17.
The petition was filed by Punashchaitanya Seva Samsthe, which argued that the government’s notification violated fundamental rights under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution, the right to freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly.
The state government had issued the directive on October 18, requiring private organisations, associations and groups to obtain written approval before using government or public properties for their activities.
Although the order did not specifically name the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), reports suggested that the provisions could affect the organisation’s regular route marches and gatherings.
The decision stemmed from a Cabinet meeting, following a letter from Panchayat Raj and Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking a restriction on RSS activities in public spaces.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the move, alleging it was an attempt to restrict RSS programmes and events.
The now-stayed Government Order (GO) laid out detailed rules on how government and public properties could be used. It said that no private or social organisation could hold meetings, cultural programmes or other events in government schools, colleges or institutional premises without written permission from the relevant authorities.
The order also directed district administrations to monitor compliance and take action against violations under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Education Acts.
Government clarification
However, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil defended the move, saying it was not targeted at any particular group. “There’s nothing specific about this organisation or that organisation,” Patil clarified.
“Government or institutional properties will be used only with proper permission and for the right purpose. Any violation will be dealt with under existing laws.”
(With agency inputs)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.