Karnataka HC stays state order on govt lands seen as restricting RSS events

In a setback for the Siddaramaiah government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the state’s recent directive that made it mandatory for private organisations to seek prior permission before holding events or activities on government premises.

According to news agency ANI, Justice M Nagaprasanna’s single-judge Bench passed an interim order staying the directive and scheduled the next hearing for November 17.

The petition was filed by Punashchaitanya Seva Samsthe, which argued that the government’s notification violated fundamental rights under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution, the right to freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly.

The state government had issued the directive on October 18, requiring private organisations, associations and groups to obtain written approval before using government or public properties for their activities.

Although the order did not specifically name the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), reports suggested that the provisions could affect the organisation’s regular route marches and gatherings. The decision stemmed from a Cabinet meeting, following a letter from Panchayat Raj and Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking a restriction on RSS activities in public spaces. ALSO READ: Karnataka clears ₹27,600 cr investment proposals creating 8,704 jobs The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the move, alleging it was an attempt to restrict RSS programmes and events. What did the government order say? The now-stayed Government Order (GO) laid out detailed rules on how government and public properties could be used. It said that no private or social organisation could hold meetings, cultural programmes or other events in government schools, colleges or institutional premises without written permission from the relevant authorities.