LIVE news updates: Cyclone Montha to bring heavy rain to Jharkhand till October 31

Parts of Simdega, West Singhbhum, Khunti, and Gumla are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Jharkhand till October 31, under the influence of Cyclone Montha brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
 
According to the IMD bulletin, Montha intensified into a severe cyclonic storm by 5:30 am on Tuesday. The name ‘Montha’, of Thai origin, means fragrant flower.
 
At 5:30 am, the weather system was centred about 190 km south to southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south to southeast of Kakinada, and 340 km south to southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
 
The storm is expected to move north-northwestwards and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of Tuesday. It is likely to hit as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, the bulletin stated.
 
Heavy rain warning for Jharkhand districts
 
Issuing a warning for Jharkhand, the IMD said parts of Simdega, West Singhbhum, Khunti and Gumla are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday, followed by very heavy showers in Chatra, Garhwa, Latehar and Palamu on Wednesday.
 
The forecast also indicates heavy rain across several other districts — including Giridih, Koderma, Lohardaga, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Sahebganj — on October 30 and 31.

11:55 AM

Police seal ‘fake' paediatrician's clinic in UP's Bhadohi; FIR lodged

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district have sealed a children's clinic and hospital after its operator was allegedly found treating patients with a fake medical degree, officials said on Tuesday. An FIR was lodged late Monday night against Ramesh Yadav, who ran the Govind Prabha Clinic and Baby Centre in the Abholi area, they said. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Santosh Kumar Chak said a probe was ordered following complaints about the clinic.

11:37 AM

Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district braces for heavy rain, holiday for schools

With cyclonic storm Montha moving towards Andhra Pradesh, in Tamil Nadu, all eyes are on Tiruvallur district, which is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. According to Tiruvallur District Disaster Management, in the last 24 hours, till 6 am on Tuesday, Ponneri and Avadi in Tiruvallur received 72 mm and 62 mm of rainfall respectively. 

11:28 AM

Cyclone Montha intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: Met Department

Cyclonic storm Montha over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north to northwestwards with a speed of 17 km per hour in the past six hours and lay centred over the same region by 2:30 am on Tuesday, about 310 km south to southeast of Kakinada, said the India Meteorological Department.

10:19 AM

PM Modi greets devotees on conclusion of Chhath puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted devotees at the conclusion of the four-day Chhath festival and said it gave a divine glimpse into the country's grand tradition. "Today, the auspicious conclusion of the great festival of Chhath took place with the morning arghya offered to Lord Sun God. During this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine glimpse of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja," Modi said in a post on X.
First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

