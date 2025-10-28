LIVE news updates: Cyclone Montha to bring heavy rain to Jharkhand till October 31

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Jharkhand till October 31, under the influence of Cyclone Montha brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD bulletin, Montha intensified into a severe cyclonic storm by 5:30 am on Tuesday. The name ‘Montha’, of Thai origin, means fragrant flower.

At 5:30 am, the weather system was centred about 190 km south to southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south to southeast of Kakinada, and 340 km south to southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The storm is expected to move north-northwestwards and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of Tuesday. It is likely to hit as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, the bulletin stated.

Heavy rain warning for Jharkhand districts

Issuing a warning for Jharkhand, the IMD said parts of Simdega, West Singhbhum, Khunti and Gumla are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday, followed by very heavy showers in Chatra, Garhwa, Latehar and Palamu on Wednesday.

The forecast also indicates heavy rain across several other districts — including Giridih, Koderma, Lohardaga, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Sahebganj — on October 30 and 31.