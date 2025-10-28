Ladakh withdraws restrictions on public gatherings after nearly 3 weeks

Authorities in Ladakh have withdrawn the restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNNS), which bans assembly of five or more persons, officials said on Tuesday.
The deputy commissioners of Leh and Kargil districts on Monday separately ordered the lifting of the restrictions, which were imposed to prevent any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity in the region, the officials said.
The restrictions were initially imposed across the Union territory on September 24 following widespread violence in Leh, which left four persons dead and scores injured. They were withdrawn after nearly three weeks.
However, the curbs were reimposed on October 17, coinciding with a call for protests by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two bodies spearheading the agitation in support of their demand for statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Both the groups resumed talks with the Centre on October 22 after a five-month hiatus, days after the Ministry of Home Affairs addressed a key demand by announcing a judicial inquiry into the September 24 Leh violence.
Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk said the SSP on October 24 reported that now there is no imminent apprehension of breach of peace and public order, and recommended that the restrictions imposed under Section 163 in Leh tehsil may be withdrawn.
"Therefore, I do hereby withdraw the restrictions with immediate effect," Donk said in his order issued on Monday.
Kargil District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar also quoted a similar communication from the SSP, and issued an identical order announcing the withdrawal of curbs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
