Ladakh withdraws restrictions on public gatherings after nearly 3 weeks

Authorities in Ladakh have withdrawn the restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNNS), which bans assembly of five or more persons, officials said on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioners of Leh and Kargil districts on Monday separately ordered the lifting of the restrictions, which were imposed to prevent any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity in the region, the officials said.

The restrictions were initially imposed across the Union territory on September 24 following widespread violence in Leh, which left four persons dead and scores injured. They were withdrawn after nearly three weeks.

However, the curbs were reimposed on October 17, coinciding with a call for protests by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two bodies spearheading the agitation in support of their demand for statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.