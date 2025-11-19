Home / India News / Karnataka launches concept of India's 'first Quantum City' in Bengaluru

Karnataka launches concept of India's 'first Quantum City' in Bengaluru

Speaking at the Quantum Technology Roundtable during the 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit, the minister said that 2025 is being observed as the International Year of Quantum Science

quantum computing, AI, CHIP
Under the Karnataka Quantum Mission, the state has announced a Rs 1,000 crore investment, with the vision of building India's strongest quantum ecosystem.
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Nov 19 2025
Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Wednesday unveiled the concept of "India's first Quantum City", proposed at Hesaraghatta here, aimed at positioning the state at the forefront of the global quantum technology landscape.

Speaking at the Quantum Technology Roundtable during the 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit, the minister said that 2025 is being observed as the International Year of Quantum Science.

The minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology added that Karnataka is preparing not only to lead in research but also to export quantum hardware, cloud services, and skilled human resources to global markets.

"Karnataka has the capability to build the quantum technologies of the future and export them to the world," he said.

Under the Karnataka Quantum Mission, the state has announced a Rs 1,000 crore investment, with the vision of building India's strongest quantum ecosystem.

The upcoming Quantum City will serve as the centrepiece of this mission, according to a statement.

"The city will house advanced research laboratories, a Quantum Hardware Park, cryogenic testing facilities, quantum cloud clusters, and a deep-tech startup zone," it said.

Quantum City will offer end-to-end plug-and-play services, from research to incubation to commercialisation for quantum technologies, it added.

Boseraju also highlighted the state government's recent approval of Rs 1,136 crore for establishing the Quantum Supremacy Centre in Bengaluru, a landmark initiative positioning Karnataka at the forefront of quantum chip fabrication.

"While the rest of the country is still beginning discussions on semiconductors, Karnataka is already advancing towards quantum chip manufacturing," he said.

According to the minister, Quantum City will feature state-of-the-art research laboratories and a dedicated Quantum Hardware Park.

It will also include cryogenic and precision testing facilities, quantum cloud and data clusters, and a deep-tech and quantum startup district.

The city will offer end-to-end systems linking research, manufacturing, and global exports.

"Quantum City will open a new chapter in India's technological future. Karnataka is ready to lead the world in quantum innovation and exports," Boseraju said.

He added that during his recent visit to Switzerland, several international organisations had expressed interest in collaborating on the Quantum City initiative.

Work is already underway to establish the Swiss-Karnataka Quantum Collaboration Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsKarnatakaTechnology

Nov 19 2025

