Karnataka minister hits back at BJP over criticism on rice scheme

The Anna Bhagya scheme under which the Congress government has promised to provide 10 kg of rice free of cost to the poor has run into controversy

IANS Bengaluru
Karnataka minister hits back at BJP over criticism on rice scheme

Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Karnataka Minister for Cooperation and Hassan district in-charge Minister K.N. Rajanna on Saturday, reacting to the state BJP leaders' criticism over the free rice scheme 'Anna Bhagya', sought to know with whose permission Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in people's bank accounts.

He said this while interacting with reporters in Hassan in the backdrop of state BJP leaders questioning the Congress government over announcing the free rice scheme without discussing the issue with the Central government.

"When PM Modi made the announcement of depositing Rs 15 lakh into all accounts, did he take permission?" Rajanna questioned.

He also said that the Congress does not need to discuss with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and announce schemes. "Will they give free of cost? We are going to pay the money and make the purchase," he said.

The Anna Bhagya scheme under which the Congress government has promised to provide 10 kg of rice free of cost to the poor has run into controversy.

The Congress is alleging that the BJP government at the Centre is scuttling the programme and depriving the poor people of food.

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

