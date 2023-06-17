Home / India News / Health Minister Mandaviya reviews health preparedness for Assam flood

Health Minister Mandaviya reviews health preparedness for Assam flood

The minister also underscored the need for preparedness of critical care equipment, oxygen and hospital beds as well as the availability of clean drinking water in flood-affected regions

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday chaired a virtual meeting with central and state agencies to review health preparedness as part of the flood management in Assam.

He also directed the officials concerned to prepare a flood public health response and action plan with a perspective of health emergencies.

The union health minister underscored the importance of collaboration and coordination between central and state agencies to ensure effective management of flood, an official release said.

"Virtually reviewed Public Health Preparedness ahead of monsoon season in Assam, with State Government & Central Health Institutions," Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.

He also emphasised on preventive healthcare and greater awareness among the communities regarding vector and water-borne diseases, the statement said.

The minister also underscored the need for preparedness of critical care equipment, oxygen and hospital beds as well as the availability of clean drinking water in flood-affected regions.

"Directed to prepare Flood Public Health Response & Action Plan with perspective of health emergencies. Also, highlighted the importance of Central-State collaboration for effective disaster management," the minister said on the micro-blogging site.

He urged the officials concerned to work on a flood management model to deal with the situation in Assam, which is a recurring phenomenon.

The minister directed them to prepare an online database listing all the important information like the availability of beds, oxygen and other health facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency.

"A Flood Management Model with coordinated efforts of both the central and state governments can bring about the best results," he said.

Assam has been hit by the first wave of flood early this week with over 34,000 people affected in 11 districts, following incessant rainfall.

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

