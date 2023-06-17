Vaishno Devi board wins 1st prize in National Water Awards for 3rd year

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has secured a hat-trick of winning the first prize in the 'National Water Awards' for the promotion of water conservation and proper management of water, officials said.

The shrine board bagged the 'Best Institution for Campus Usage' award in the fourth National Water Awards, they said.

An official said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conferred the National Water Awards 2023 during a ceremony organised at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Jal Shakti Ministry.

A total of 41 winners, including the Vaishno Devi shrine board, were selected for the awards under 11 categories.

The National Water Awards were instituted to recognise and encourage exemplary work and efforts made by states, districts, individuals and organisations across the country in attaining the vision of 'Jal Samridh Bharat'.

The award was received by the shrine board's Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg.

"This will encourage and motivate the shrine board to continue its endeavour to adopt and promote best water usage practices in the future," Garg said after receiving the award.

The board takes initiative and adopts the best water management practices and techniques for water conservation, the official said.

These include the construction of water harvesting ponds, afforestation drives in Trikuta hills, installation of water ATMs, recycling of sewage treatment plants, reuse of water in flushing of toilet blocks, installation of waterless urinals and rooftop rainwater harvesting.

In addition, the board has been planting more than 1.50 lakh seedlings every year in the forest area for retention of water and prevention of soil erosion, the official said.

The board has been awarded consecutively for the past many years in recognition of its initiatives taken in varied spheres, the official said.