Karnataka minister invites Musk to set up business units in the state



The government promised to offer full support and will share the required necessities for all Musk-led ventures in the state. Days after the US tech billionaire Elon Musk expressed optimism at making investments in India, the Congress-led Karnataka government has invited him to set up its business units in the state.



The minister added, "As a progressive state & a thriving hub of innovation & technology, Karnataka stands ready to support and provide the necessary facilities for Tesla and other ventures of @elonmusk, including Starlink.” MB Patil, Karnataka’s commerce, industries and infrastructure minister, tweeted that Karnataka is the ideal destination for Tesla's expansion in India.



In his tweet, he also mentioned that if Tesla is looking to set up a plant in India, then Karnataka is the destination with great potential and capabilities. Patil stressed that Karnataka is becoming a hub for all major technology and manufacturing 5.0 to propel the state for the next two decades.



This was not the first time that ministers were seen inviting Musk to set up Tesla operations in India. Earlier, the state government ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh also extended similar requests to Tesla to set up its units in their states. Karnataka's commerce minister's tweet ends with extending his investment to Tesla, where he mentioned, "@CMofKarnataka and I extend our invitation to Tesla in words and spirit."

PM met Elon Musk during his US visit During his ongoing US state visit, PM Modi met many political leaders and businessmen in the US. He also met Elon Musk and invited the SpaceX CEO to explore investment opportunities in India for electric mobility and the commercial space sector.



Modi also tweeted after meeting Musk, he wrote, "Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality." Musk addressed reporters after his meeting, where he mentioned that he might visit India next year. Musk also told reporters, "I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible." Musk also called himself a ‘fan of Modi.’

In response to this, Musk replied, "It was an honour to meet again."

