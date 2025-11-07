Home / India News / Karnataka sugarcane price fixed at ₹3,300 per tonne, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka sugarcane price fixed at ₹3,300 per tonne, says CM Siddaramaiah

The CM also appealed to protesting sugarcane farmers to cooperate accepting the new price, and withdraw the agitation

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
With the protest intensifying, CM Siddaramaiah called for a meeting with farmer leaders and representatives of sugar factories on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With farmers' protesting in the northern districts of Karnataka, demanding a fair price for their produce, the Karnataka government has decided to fix the price Rs 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane, yielding a recovery of 11.25 per cent, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

The CM also appealed to protesting sugarcane farmers to cooperate accepting the new price, and withdraw the agitation.

Sugarcane farmers' protest at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district demanding a procurement price of Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane entered ninth day on Friday. It has also spread across various parts of north Karnataka districts like Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Haveri among others.

With the protest intensifying, CM Siddaramaiah called for a meeting with farmer leaders and representatives of sugar factories on Friday.

"The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Belagavi district had offered Rs 3,100 per tonne of sugarcane yielding a recovery of 10.25 per cent, and Rs 3,200 per tonne for recovery of 11.25 per cent," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, after the meeting, he said, "As the protest has continued despite this. In addition to this, today we have taken a decision to pay Rs 50 from factory owners side and Rs 50 from the government. That means to say Rs 100 in total will be paid in addition to what DC had offered to the farmers per metric tonne."  When asked whether the farmers are satisfied, the CM said, "I hope so.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dropping 'Vande Mataram' stanzas in 1937 sowed division, says PM Modi

India shifting from fuel importer to exporter, says Nitin Gadkari

Bombay HC seeks Maha SEC response over absence of VVPATs in local polls

Highlights: ED makes third arrest in Reliance Power money laundering case

No motor accident claim petition shall be dismissed as time-barred, says SC

Topics :SiddaramaiahSugarcaneSugarcane priceKarnataka

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story