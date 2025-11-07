Karnataka sugarcane price fixed at ₹3,300 per tonne, says CM Siddaramaiah

With farmers' protesting in the northern districts of Karnataka, demanding a fair price for their produce, the Karnataka government has decided to fix the price Rs 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane, yielding a recovery of 11.25 per cent, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

The CM also appealed to protesting sugarcane farmers to cooperate accepting the new price, and withdraw the agitation.

Sugarcane farmers' protest at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district demanding a procurement price of Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane entered ninth day on Friday. It has also spread across various parts of north Karnataka districts like Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Haveri among others.