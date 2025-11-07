India shifting from fuel importer to exporter, says Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said India is transitioning from a fuel-importing to a fuel-exporting nation, driven by the growing production and use of ethanol, methanol and green hydrogen.

Gadkari, addressing the 84th annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), emphasised the government's commitment to road safety, focusing on advanced engineering standards, intelligent transport systems, and awareness initiatives.

India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. The dream of our Prime Minister is to make India the third-largest economy. Our mission is to make the country a Vishwaguru'. For that, we need world-class infrastructure in the water, power, transport, and communication segments, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said.