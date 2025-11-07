Home / India News / India shifting from fuel importer to exporter, says Nitin Gadkari

India shifting from fuel importer to exporter, says Nitin Gadkari

India is transitioning from a fuel-importing to a fuel-exporting nation, driven by the growing production and use of ethanol, methanol, bio-LNG, CNG, and green hydrogen, Gadkari said

Nitin Gadkari
Gadkari, addressing the 84th annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), emphasised the government's commitment to road safety, focusing on advanced engineering standards, intelligent transport systems, and awareness initiatives. (File photo:
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said India is transitioning from a fuel-importing to a fuel-exporting nation, driven by the growing production and use of ethanol, methanol and green hydrogen.

Gadkari, addressing the 84th annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), emphasised the government's commitment to road safety, focusing on advanced engineering standards, intelligent transport systems, and awareness initiatives.

India is transitioning from a fuel-importing to a fuel-exporting nation, driven by the growing production and use of ethanol, methanol, bio-LNG, CNG, and green hydrogen, he said.

India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. The dream of our Prime Minister is to make India the third-largest economy. Our mission is to make the country a Vishwaguru'. For that, we need world-class infrastructure in the water, power, transport, and communication segments, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

Gadkari said the government's aim is to build a modern infrastructure rooted in innovation and sustainable mobility solutions.

This transformative approach will generate extensive employment opportunities, strengthen the infra-skill ecosystem, and steer India towards a self-reliant and resilient future, he said.

Underscoring the crucial role of road engineers, the Union minister said their precision and innovation are key to preparing accurate detailed project reports (DPRs) and developing safe highways.

He also noted that the use of bio-bitumen and recycled plastic waste in highway construction is enhancing durability, sustainability, and cost efficiency, while supporting the nation's eco-friendly infrastructure goals.

At the event, Gadkari also announced Rs 1,000 crore for Odisha under the Central Road Fund (CRF).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay HC seeks Maha SEC response over absence of VVPATs in local polls

Highlights: ED makes third arrest in Reliance Power money laundering case

No motor accident claim petition shall be dismissed as time-barred, says SC

Delhi court rules against Bengaluru firm in 'Carnatic Cafe' trademark case

PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, flag off 4 new Vande Bharat Express trains

Topics :Nitin GadkariIndia NewsFuelIndian exportsethanolrenewable enrgy

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story