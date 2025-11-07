The Supreme Court has passed an interim order stating that no motor accident claim petition shall be dismissed on the ground of being time-barred, LiveLaw reported on Friday.

The directions were issued by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria. They were hearing a petition challenging Section 166(3) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which states, "No application for compensation shall be entertained unless it is made within six months of the occurrence of the accident." The provision was introduced through the 2019 amendment and came into effect in April 2022.

What does the petition say?

The petition challenges the constitutionality of the provision, stating that the impugned amendment is not only arbitrary but also violates the fundamental rights of the road accident victims, the report said.

The petition claimed that the provision restricts the rights of road accident victims by enforcing a rigid six-month deadline for filing claim applications. It further argues that imposing such a strict limitation defeats the purpose of this legislation, which is designed to extend relief and benefits to victims of road accidents. The petitioner also challenged the amendment, claiming that it was enacted without consulting stakeholders or considering law commission reports and parliamentary debates. It further urged the court to declare the amendment arbitrary, ultra vires, and in violation of Articles 14 (equality), 19 (freedom), and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution of India, and set it aside.

What did the court say? In view of the petition, the apex court noted that multiple pleas have been filed before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and High Courts across the country, and that any order issued by the Supreme Court would impact these cases. "This court has been informed that there are a number of petitions across the country filed on the same issue and any finding recorded by this court would have bearing on the pending petitions. In that view of the matter, the hearing of these matters requires to be expedited," the order noted, as quoted by LiveLaw.