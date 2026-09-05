Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said teachers in the state can use the prefix 'Tr' before their names as a mark of respect for their contribution to society.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

The prefix is akin to professional titles such as 'Dr' for medical doctors, 'Er' for engineers and 'Prof' for professors.

"A teacher builds every person who goes on to build the nation. India's more than one crore teachers, including nearly 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka, are shaping the minds, character and future of our children every single day," Shivakumar said in a post on X.

He said every doctor, engineer, farmer, officer, entrepreneur and leader had a teacher behind them who first recognised their potential and showed them what was possible. "On this Teachers' Day, the Government of Karnataka has decided to honour this invaluable contribution with a distinct mark of respect. From today, teachers of Karnataka can proudly use the prefix 'Tr' before their names," he said. Calling the two-letter prefix a symbol of a lifetime of service, Shivakumar said 'Tr' was more than a title - it represented society's recognition of teachers who had dedicated their lives to shaping others. "A society that honours its teachers honours its own future," he said, thanking teachers for guiding, correcting and encouraging students to believe in themselves.