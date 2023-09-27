Karnataka to challenge Cauvery Water Authority decision in SC: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his disappointment on the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) which has directed Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 upto October 15, 2023.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release 3000 cusecs of water, I have already spoken to our advocates. They have suggested us to challenge this order in the Supreme Court. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We don't have water to release to Tamil Nadu. We are challenging the orders of the CWRC."

CM Siddaramaiah further said that he had prayed at Mahadeshwara temple for more rain as 194 taluqs have been announced drought-prone.

On Karnataka Bandh dated September 29 CM Siddaramaiah said, "Any protest is allowed in democracy, let them do it. But SC clearly said that any bandh and processions that disturb the livelihoods of others must not be held. BJP and JDS are always doing politics on this issue."

BJP leaders meanwhile are hold a protest against the Karnataka government over the Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy also joined in the protest. JD(S) and BJP recently announced a pre-poll alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

A Karnataka Bandh has been called on September 29 after the CWRC ordered the Karnataka government to continue releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda had earlier written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the issue.

"I hope and trust PM Modi that he will take action and see that further damage does not take place as far as Karnataka is concerned," says JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda over his letter to PM Modi on Cauvery water dispute.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) had ordered Karnataka to ensure release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 upto October 15, 2023. The amount of water to be released was earlier 5000 cusecs.