Karnataka transport corporation strike: Unions demand pay revision, arrears

The strike left thousands of passengers stranded, particularly in major cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Belagavi

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses parked at Mysuru road satellite bus station as transport workers from KSRTC launched an indefinite strike, in Bengaluru, on August 5. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Employees of Karnataka’s state-run transport corporations began an indefinite strike on Tuesday, disrupting public bus services across the state. The protest went ahead despite an interim stay issued by the Karnataka High Court, reported news agency PTI.
 

Why it matters?

 
The strike has left thousands of passengers stranded, particularly in major cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Belagavi. Attendance in schools, colleges, and offices dropped sharply due to the limited availability of public transport, the report added.
 
According to a report by The Hindu, the South Western Railway (SWR) Bengaluru division has introduced special train services on select routes to mitigate the public inconvenience caused by the strike.
 
These special trains are operating between Tumakuru and KSR Bengaluru, KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru, Bengaluru Cantonment and Bangarapet, and KSR Bengaluru and Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam, senior SWR officials told The Hindu.
 
To reduce the impact of the strike, the state government also allowed the private buses to operate from government terminals and deployed some trainee drivers to manage some routes, reported PTI.
 
 

What caused the strike?

 
Workers have been demanding wage revision and payment of 38 months' salary arrears. According to workers' union leaders, the government, however, has offered to clear only two years of arrears with no clear assurance on salary revision.
 
The strike followed unsuccessful negotiations between the transport unions and the state government. 
 
The Karnataka High Court also stayed the strike on Monday, stating that it could cause hardship to the public. However, the unions proceeded with their protest, saying the government's offer lacked clarity.
 
"We are not satisfied. The strike will begin as planned. We want full 38 months’ arrears," said HV Anantha Subbarao, president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers’ Federation, according to PTI.
 

What did the government say?

 
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar have both appealed to the workers to withdraw the strike.
 
"CM Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy want to help them. Now they should understand the situation. We have to take care of the citizens. They should not insist for things that are not possible," Shivakumar said.
 
He further urged the striking workers to cooperate, acknowledging those who had reported for duty and emphasising the importance of public livelihood. "There is no meaning in your obduracy. Chief Minister will certainly help you if that can be done. You should not unnecessarily take a stand that disrespects the judiciary," Shivakumar added.
 
While the strike has been largely peaceful, commuters faced fare hikes from auto-rickshaws and private cab operators, reported PTI.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

