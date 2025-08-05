Karnataka transport corporation strike: Unions demand pay revision, arrears

Employees of Karnataka’s state-run transport corporations began an indefinite strike on Tuesday, disrupting public bus services across the state. The protest went ahead despite an interim stay issued by the Karnataka High Court, reported news agency PTI.

Why it matters?

The strike has left thousands of passengers stranded, particularly in major cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Belagavi. Attendance in schools, colleges, and offices dropped sharply due to the limited availability of public transport, the report added.

According to a report by The Hindu, the South Western Railway (SWR) Bengaluru division has introduced special train services on select routes to mitigate the public inconvenience caused by the strike.

These special trains are operating between Tumakuru and KSR Bengaluru, KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru, Bengaluru Cantonment and Bangarapet, and KSR Bengaluru and Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam, senior SWR officials told The Hindu. To reduce the impact of the strike, the state government also allowed the private buses to operate from government terminals and deployed some trainee drivers to manage some routes, reported PTI. What caused the strike? Workers have been demanding wage revision and payment of 38 months' salary arrears. According to workers' union leaders, the government, however, has offered to clear only two years of arrears with no clear assurance on salary revision.

ALSO READ: Karnataka bus services hit as workers begin strike, passengers stranded The strike followed unsuccessful negotiations between the transport unions and the state government. The Karnataka High Court also stayed the strike on Monday, stating that it could cause hardship to the public. However, the unions proceeded with their protest, saying the government's offer lacked clarity. "We are not satisfied. The strike will begin as planned. We want full 38 months’ arrears," said HV Anantha Subbarao, president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers’ Federation, according to PTI. What did the government say? Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar have both appealed to the workers to withdraw the strike.