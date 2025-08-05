Home / India News / Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79 after prolonged illness

Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79 after prolonged illness

Malik had been suffering from kidney-related ailments and was under treatment in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Satyapal Malik
Prior to Jammu and Kashmir, Malik was the governor of Bihar and was later given additional charge of Odisha | Photo: Facebook
Swati Gandhi
Aug 05 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik passed away at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after a prolonged illness, his secretary KS Rana confirmed in a post on X. 
 
Malik had been suffering from kidney-related ailments and was under treatment for dialysis since May 2025, when he was first admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. 
 
Satyapal Malik took charge as Jammu and Kashmir's governor in August 2018 and oversaw the Abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories. He was also the governor during the Pulwama terror attack when 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Following his stint in Jammu and Kashmir, he served as the governor of Goa and Meghalaya. 
 
Prior to Jammu and Kashmir, Malik was the governor of Bihar and was later given additional charge of Odisha.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

