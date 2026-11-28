The traditional Karthigai Deepam was lit on Saturday evening at 5 pm sharp amid tight security atop the stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill here.

Amid tight security by armed CRPF personnel and chants of 'Vetrivel, Veeravel,' (Victory to Lord Muruga's spear, Hail the valourous spear of the lord), the lamp was lit.

Enthusiastic devotees also chanted 'Vetrivel Muruganukku Arohara' (Salutations to Lord Muruga, who holds the victorious spear).

After the performance of a brief 'aarti,' the lamp was lit at 5 pm in the presence of Supreme Court-appointed former judges, who stood on the platform, close to the cauldron, supported by the scaffolding structure.