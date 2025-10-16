Karur stampede: TVK leaders released after court rejects custody extension

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and town functionary Paunraj, who were accused in the Karur stampede case, were released from Central Prison on Thursday, Trichy, after the court refused to extend their judicial custody.

Last month, a local court in Karur in Tamil Nadu had sent two TVK functionaries to a 14-day judicial custody till October 14 in connection with the stampede that occurred at party president and actor Vijay's rally on September 27, which claimed 41 lives.

Mathiyazhagan and Karur town functionary, who had arranged for the flagpoles and flex banners for TVK chief Vijay's rally, were arrested on September 29 and 30, respectively.

"One meeting was cancelled with the advice of the Police...They could have adviced us that the crowd would increase and could not be controlled. The judge has observed that action will be taken according to the law. They have given liberty to file a bail application, and further steps will be as per the law. 14-day judicial custody has been granted by the judge..." TVK's lawyer, advocate Manikandan, said on September 30. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday addressed the tragic stampede incident, emphasising that the government's intention is not to blame or target any individual. In a statement posted on X, CM Stalin condemned the deliberate spread of misinformation against the government, stressing the importance of clarifying the facts surrounding the incident.