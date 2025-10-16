Home / India News / After cough syrup tragedy, MP hospital under lens over worms in medicine

After cough syrup tragedy, MP hospital under lens over worms in medicine

Following a complaint by a woman whose child was given the medicine, the entire stock of Azithromycin antibiotic at the government hospital in Morar town of Gwalior district has been sealed

pharma, drugs, medicine
Azithromycin antibiotic's oral suspension is commonly given to children for various infections.
Press Trust of India Gwalior
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid child deaths linked to a toxic cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, a government hospital here is now facing a complaint over worms allegedly found in a bottle of antibiotic medicine given to a child, officials said on Thursday.

Following a complaint by a woman whose child was given the medicine, the entire stock of Azithromycin antibiotic at the government hospital in Morar town of Gwalior district has been sealed and samples have been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing, they said.

Azithromycin antibiotic's oral suspension is commonly given to children for various infections.

According to officials, the medicine was generic and manufactured by a Madhya Pradesh-based company.

Drug inspector Anubhuti Sharma said, "A woman at the government hospital in Morar complained of worms in a bottle of Azithromycin oral suspension."  Although the bottle of medicine that the woman had brought was open, the matter was immediately investigated, she said.

All 306 bottles of this medicine, which had been distributed and stored at the hospital in Morar, have been recalled and seized, the official said.

A preliminary inspection of some of the medicine bottles revealed no signs of insects, but testing is necessary, she said.

Some of the bottles have been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing. A sample of this medicine will also be sent to the Central Drug Laboratory in Kolkata, Sharma said.

Notably, 24 children from Chhindwara district in MP have died due to suspected renal failure caused by the consumption of the adulterated Coldrif cough syrup.

The tragedy prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to issue an alert against three "substandard" oral cough syrups identified in India -- Coldrif, Respifresh TR and ReLife.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi weather update: AQI still 'poor'; artificial rain planned post-Diwali

Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya arrives in New Delhi on maiden visit

Paris Agreement may help India see 30 fewer hot days every year: Study

PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate projects worth ₹13,430 crore

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway paralysed by massive jams: Here's what caused it

Topics :Cough syrupMadhya Pradeshmedicine

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story