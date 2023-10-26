Home / India News / Karva Chauth 2023: Date, moonrise time, muhurat, puja vidhi and everything

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by married women in the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. The festival usually falls in the months of October or November

Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
The auspicious celebration of Karwa Chauth is here. It is observed during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. It also matches with Sankashti Chaturthi, devoted to Master Ganesha's worship. While the festival is celebrated around the same time all over the nation, in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and South India where they follow the Amant schedule, Hindus believe that it falls in the Ashwin month, says Drik Panchang. 
Also called Karak Chaturthi, married women mark a difficult nirjala fast (they don't drink a drop of water or food) for their spouses' long lives, prosperity and wellbeing. It is kept from sunrise till the moon is located in the evening. Ladies get together to do puja, read the story and break the fast after sighting of the moon by having a bite of food and a taste of water from their spouses' hands. They pray to God Ganesha, Maa Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Kartikeya.
In the mean time, the Karwa Chauth is famously celebrated in North India, particularly in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

When is Karva Chauth 2023?
In the Drik Panchang, it is mentioned that Karwa Chauth lies on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Karwa Chauth upavasa (fasting) time is from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm and the puja time will last from 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm. 
Meanwhile, the moonrise time is at 8:15 pm. Lastly, the Chaturthi tithi will start on October 31 at 9:30 pm and conclude on November 1 at 9:19 pm.

Karva Chauth 2023: Citywise timings
    • New Delhi- 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm     
    • Ahmedabad- 6:02 pm to 7:18 pm      
    • Noida- 5:36 pm to 6:53 pm      
    • Jaipur- 5:44 pm to 7:02 pm      
    • Mumbai- 6:05 pm to 7:21 pm      
    • Gurgaon- 5:37 pm to 6:55 pm      
    • Bengaluru- 5:53 pm to 7:07 pm      
    • Pune- 6:02 pm to 7:17 pm      
    • Chennai- 5:42 pm to 6:56 pm      

    • Kolkata- 4:59 pm to 6:15 pm      
    • Hyderabad- 5:45 pm to 7:00 pm      
    • Chandigarh- 5:35 pm to 6:54 pm.

Karva Chauth: Rituals (step to step)
    • Clean and embellish the puja region.
    • Place the Master Shiva, Parvati, and Ganesha idols in the puja region.
    • Light a diya (oil light) and incense sticks.
    • Offer water, blossoms, and organic products to the gods.
    • Chant the Karwa Chauth katha (story).
    • Play out the aarti (worship custom) of the gods.

    • Offer sindoor (vermilion powder) and kumkum (red powder) to the deities.
    • Worship God for the long life and prosperity of your husband. 

Karva Chauth fast: Do’s and Don'ts (Fasting rules)
    • Red is the auspicious colour worn by married women in celebrations. There are other colours also a married woman can wear, like pink, yellow, green, and orange. But, they must avoid black or white shades.
    • Implementing solah sringar including mangalsutra, bindi, bangles, hoops, a nose pin, rings and more alongside a mehendi (henna) on their hands a day before Karak Chaturthi with the traditional attires is a must do things in Karva Chauth Puja. The sringar and mehendi are an epitome of prosperity and blissful wedded life.

    • Sargi is another significant custom of Karwa Chauth vrat. It is a special platter (thali) consisting of various food items and gifts given to wedded ladies by their mother-in-law. The Sargi must have as a pre-dawn meal prior to beginning the fast.
    • The pre-dawn meal must have items i.e. rich in protein and carbs as they take more time to process and will keep you full longer.
    • Drink water or juices as much water as you can prior to the fast. Dehydration can create the danger of creating headaches and fatigue. Meanwhile, try not to drink coffee and tea to prevent acidity.
    • Ladies marking the Karwa Chauth fast shouldn't utilize scissors, needles or knives on this day.
    • Pregnant ladies must try not to keep this fast as it can be stressful for themselves and influence their health and child.

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

