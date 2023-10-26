Bollywood star Preity Zinta buys flat in Pali Hills for Rs 17 crore

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill area for Rs 17.01 crore, a Moneycontrol (MC) report said citing realty platform IndexTap.com. The carpet area of the apartment is 1,474 square feet and the property is located in the posh area of Pali Hills. The property comes with two reserved parking spots.

The actress bought the apartment from Keystone Realtors Limited and registration for the property was completed on October 23. Preity Zinta paid Rs 85.07 lakh as stamp duty to buy the flat, the MC report said.

Preity Zinta is not the only Bollywood star shopping for real estate in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee purchased four office units measuring 7,620 square feet on October 4 in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai and paid Rs 32.94 crore for the property.

Deepika-Ranveer's flat near Mannat

Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also made a luxury real estate purchase in 2022 in the Bandra area, near Shahrukh Khan's house, Mannat, a property valued at about Rs 200 crore. The couple bought a sea-facing quadruplex apartment in 2022, which is reportedly worth Rs 119 crore. The property spans the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of Sagar Resham, a building located at Bandstand in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars prefer commercial properties

In 2022, FilmKraft Productions Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan bought four office units measuring a carpet area of about 10,000 square feet in Mumbai's Lower Parel area for Rs 33 crore. The property comes with eight car parking slots.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha also bought an apartment in a premium residential tower in Mumbai's Bandra area. She paid Rs 11 crore for the property. The apartment measures about 2,430 square feet in area and is on the 26th floor of the tower.

Other than this, Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aryan, and Sarah Ali Khan have also bought office space in Mumbai. It is evident from these purchases that Bollywood stars prefer buying commercial properties instead of residential ones, as the former have better rental yields. Rental yield refers to the yearly rent output from a property compared to the value of the property. In most cases, commercial real estate returns a higher rental yield than residential properties.