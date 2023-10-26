Home / India News / ED raids several places including TMC minister Jyotipriyo Mallick's house

ED raids several places including TMC minister Jyotipriyo Mallick's house

The ED slueths raided two flats belonging to Mallick, who is currently the state Forest minister, at Kolkata's Salt Lake area, supported by a team of central forces, he added

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Search operations were also on at eight other flats including the residences of Mallick's former personal assistant while he was the Food minister, he said.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials began an early Thursday morning search at the residence of West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said.

The ED slueths raided two flats belonging to Mallick, who is currently the state Forest minister, at Kolkata's Salt Lake area, supported by a team of central forces, he added.

Search operations were also on at eight other flats including the residences of Mallick's former personal assistant while he was the Food minister, he said.

"The minister was not there during the raid. He came later and his phone has been taken away. There are eight officers inside. We are also conducting searches at his former personal assistant's residence in Dum Dum and a few other places," the ED officer told PTI.

The central probe agency has already arrested one person who allegedly has close links to the ruling Trinamool Congress as well as Mallick, the officer added.

Also Read

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

ED raids 15 places in Mumbai in relation to Covid jumbo centre scam

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

I-T dept conducts searches across several premises of Kalpataru group

Mahua Moitra questions Hiranandani's affidavit, alleges PMO's involvement

Shinde announces Rs 10 lakh aid to kin of Agniveer who died in Siachen

MHA accords Z category security cover to ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Rajnath Singh to address second IAF commanders' conference in Delhi today

PM Modi to launch projects in Maharashtra, inaugurate National Games in Goa

Cyclone Hamoon weakened, now lies as depression over south of Mizoram: IMD

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateTMCKolkata

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story