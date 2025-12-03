Katra residents protest against proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Scores of protesters took to the streets in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra town on Tuesday against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, demanding an immediate rollback of the proposed ropeway project, officials said.

Locals of Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, have been opposing the Rs 250-crore ropeway project, which is proposed to connect Tarakote Marg with Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre steep track to the cave shrine in Reasi district.

They claim the ropeway would adversely impact the livelihoods of over 60,000 families, particularly hoteliers, shopkeepers, pony operators, pithus and labourers who depend on the pilgrimage for daily income.