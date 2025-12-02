Home / India News / DRDO's high-speed rocket-sled test puts India in elite club of nations

DRDO's high-speed rocket-sled test puts India in elite club of nations

In a rocket-sled test, the system coupled with a rocket propulsion mechanism is run at a high speed on a pair of rails to simulate a moving aircraft in mid-air, a senior official said

DRDO conducts flight test of ‘SMART' anti-submarine missile system
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:56 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The DRDO has successfully conducted a high-speed rocket-sled test of a fighter aircraft escape system at controlled velocity, validating some of the key safety parameters including complete aircrew recovery.

The test has placed India in "an elite club of nations" with advanced in-house escape system testing capability, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

In a rocket-sled test, the system coupled with a rocket propulsion mechanism is run at a high speed on a pair of rails to simulate a moving aircraft in mid-air, a senior official said.

Defence Minster Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, IAF, Aeronautical Development Agency, and HAL on the successful test. He described it as a significant milestone for India's indigenous defence capability towards self-reliance.

"Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully conducted a high-speed rocket-sled test of fighter aircraft escape system at precisely controlled velocity of 800 km/h- validating canopy severance, ejection sequencing and complete aircrew-recovery at Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh," the defence minister's office said in a post on X.

The complex dynamic test, conducted at a rail track rocket sled facility in Chandigarh, was conducted in collaboration with Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and it propelled India into "an elite club of nations" with advanced in-house escape system testing capability, the ministry said in a statement.

"A dual-sled system with the LCA aircraft forebody was propelled to precisely controlled velocity through phased firing of multiple solid propellant rocket motors," it said.

The test was witnessed by officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Institute of Aerospace Medicine.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has "conducted a successful high-speed rocket-sled test of fighter aircraft escape system at controlled velocity," the ministry said.

"The test at rail track rocket sled facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh, validated canopy severance, ejection sequencing and complete aircrew-recovery," the ministry said.

It further said "the canopy fragilisation pattern, ejection sequencing and complete aircrew recovery process was simulated using an instrumented anthropomorphic test dummy, which recorded critical loads, moments, and accelerations that would be experienced by ejected pilots".

The entire sequence was captured through onboard and ground-based imaging systems.

"Dynamic ejection tests are significantly more complex than static tests such as 'net test' or 'zero-zero test', and real measure for evaluating ejection seat performance and efficacy of canopy severance system," the ministry said.

Department of Defence R&D Secretary and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat also congratulated the DRDO team associated with this successful demonstration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC status after conversion amounts to 'fraud' on Constitution: Allahabad HC

Premium

Claims vs reality: Dust doesn't settle on Mumbai's clean-air drive

ITO most feasible for Delhi govt's proposed twin-tower project: Officials

Parliament clears Manipur GST Amendment Bill; FM explains key reforms

Premium

Delhi blasts shine a light on role of fertilisers as potential explosives

Topics :DRDOspace technologyIsro projectsChandigarh

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story