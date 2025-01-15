Kejriwal faces 14 criminal cases, has Rs 40,000 cash in hand, owns no car

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Kailash Gahlot, and AAP’s Satyendar Jain, were among the prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers on Wednesday for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. The last date for filing nominations is January 17.

According to Kejriwal’s affidavit, 14 criminal cases are pending against him, including one from the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi and others related to “alleged irregularities in implementing the Delhi Excise Policy.” In his 2020 Assembly poll affidavit, Kejriwal had stated there were 13 pending criminal cases against him.

Kejriwal declared Rs 40,000 in cash, while his spouse, Sunita, declared Rs 32,000. He has movable assets worth Rs 3,46,849, while his spouse owns movable assets worth Rs 1 crore. The former Delhi CM declared immovable assets worth Rs 1.7 crore under his name and Rs 1.5 crore under his spouse’s name.

Kejriwal does not own a car, whereas Sunita owns a 2017 Maruti Baleno. The affidavit also revealed that Sunita owns jewellery worth Rs 2.59 million, including 320 grams of gold. The couple has no liabilities. Kejriwal’s income for 2023-24, as per his Income Tax returns, was Rs 7,21,530, while Sunita’s income was Rs 14,10,740. Kejriwal stated that his income source is his legislative salary, and his wife’s income is from her pension.

In comparison, Kejriwal’s 2020 affidavit showed that he and his spouse had movable assets worth Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 57 lakh, respectively. Their immovable assets then were valued at Rs 1.77 crore and Rs 1 crore.

His BJP rival on the New Delhi seat, Parvesh Verma, declared an income of Rs 19.68 crore for 2023-24 and Rs 12 lakh for 2022-23. His spouse’s income for 2023-24 was Rs 9.19 million, up from Rs 2.68 million in 2022-23.

Verma’s affidavit stated that he owns movable assets worth Rs 77.89 crore, while his spouse’s are worth Rs 17.53 crore. Verma owns immovable assets valued at Rs 12.91 crore, and his spouse’s immovable assets are worth Rs 6.91 crore. Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, declared liabilities of Rs 62.82 crore, while his spouse has liabilities of Rs 11.44 crore.

The New Delhi Assembly seat is expected to witness an intriguing triangular contest, with the Congress fielding former Lok Sabha MP Sandeep Dikshit. However, Dikshit is yet to file his nomination papers.