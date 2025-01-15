SC warns states of contempt for inaction on misleading advertisements

The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned states of initiating contempt proceedings for failing to act against misleading advertisements.

A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka called the Delhi government's explanation—claiming difficulties in identifying offenders—"peculiar" and sought status reports from other states on actions taken in response to complaints. The bench scheduled compliance reviews for Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir on February 10.

"We make it clear that if we find non-compliance by any of the states and union territories, we may have to initiate proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, against the states concerned," the bench stated.

Contempt proceedings against IMA chief closed

The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed contempt proceedings against Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R V Asokan following his unconditional apology for remarks made about the court in April 2024.

The court had previously directed Asokan to publish an apology in prominent newspapers for his comments criticising the apex court.

Asokan, in an interview with news agency PTI, had criticised the Supreme Court's suggestion that allopathic doctors address unethical practices in modern medicine. He described the remarks as "unfortunate" and claimed they had "demoralised" the medical community, leading to the contempt proceedings.

The court is hearing a petition filed by the IMA against advertisements by Patanjali that attacked allopathy and made claims of curing certain diseases. Patanjali, along with Yoga guru Ramdev and his associate Balkrishna, has already issued an apology in the matter.