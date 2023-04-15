Home / India News / Kejriwal lauds TN Assembly for passing resolution on time frame for Guv

Kejriwal lauds TN Assembly for passing resolution on time frame for Guv

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal commended Tamil Nadu Assembly for passing a resolution seeking a time-frame for governors to approve bills passed by the state legislatures

New Delhi
Kejriwal lauds TN Assembly for passing resolution on time frame for Guv

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday commended Tamil Nadu Assembly for passing a resolution seeking a time-frame for governors to approve bills passed by the state legislatures, and said his government will also bring a similar resolution in the Delhi Assembly.

In his reply to a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kejriwal noted that the interface of the state governments and their governors or Lt Governors has "effectively become a battlefront where a silent war is being waged by the Union government."

The governors and Lt Governors are "wilfully" undermining democratically elected state governments and obstructing administration as per their "whims and fancies", Delhi Chief Minister alleged.

He commended the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for taking "a firm stand" against such "centralising tendencies" by passing a resolution urging the Union government and the President to fix a time limit for Governors to approve bills passed by the respective Legislatures.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister had recently written to his counterparts in non-BJP ruled states, urging them to pass a resolution in their respective assemblies, seeking the Centre to fix a time limit for the governors to approve bills passed by the state legislatures.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalTamil Nadu Assembly

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Also Read

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List released

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Tamil Nadu assembly session begins, Guv addresses House amid din

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Gehlot filling Cong coffers with money, Pilot's turn will not come: Shah

Centre scared of our party, preparing to arrest Kejriwal, alleges AAP

12 killed, 28 injured as bus plunges into gorge on Mumbai-Pune highway

If court convicts you?: Rijiju after Kejriwal vows to file case against CBI

Nitish Kumar backs Kejriwal over CBI summon, says people respect him

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story