Home / India News / Kejriwal, Mann to jointly launch Punjab's 'CM di Yogshala' on Apr 5

Kejriwal, Mann to jointly launch Punjab's 'CM di Yogshala' on Apr 5

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in Punjab on Wednesday, the party said in a statement here

Chandigarh
Kejriwal, Mann to jointly launch Punjab's 'CM di Yogshala' on Apr 5

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in Punjab on Wednesday, the party said in a statement here.

The statement came a day after Mann said his government will initially start 'CM di Yogshala' initiative in four cities -- Amritsar, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Patiala.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Tuesday said they have launched a helpline 7669400500 where people can give a missed call to seek a free yoga teacher from the state government.

People will be able to get all kinds of information about diet and yoga exercise, he said.

"Today, so many people are suffering from diseases related to the respiratory system, blood pressure, sugar levels and heart issues. Therapeutic yoga can help all these patients a great deal," Singh said.

He said 60 people have been trained at Guru Ravidas University to teach yoga under the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative.

"With 'CM di Yogshala', people will lead a healthier life, they will easily get yoga instructors and proper guidance," he said.

There will be a yoga meditation centre near 'Aam Aadmi' clinics because a healthier lifestyle and regular yoga exercise significantly decreases risks of many diseases, said the health minister.

Singh said it is the dream of CM Mann to make the state a 'Rangla Punjab (vibrant)' and only a healthy Punjab can be a progressive Punjab. He also urged all the MLAs and officers to take part in this initiative of making Punjab healthy.

The AAP government in Delhi had launched the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme to offer free Yoga classes in 2021. The programme, however, was stopped last year amid a tussle between the city government and Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalBhagwant MannPunjabPunjab Government

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Also Read

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Punjab's law and order situation improved under AAP's Mann: Kejriwal

AAP leaders Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Free yoga classes under 'Dili Ki Yogshala' scheme will continue: Kejriwal

ICMR research linked to heart attacks underway, out in 2 months: Mandaviya

DU planning to give 5-year extension to professors post retirement

As Modi govt approaches 9th anniversary, focus on 'second order impact

Kerala's gender budget share rose significantly in six years: Veena George

India to carry out maiden firing of its Russian-origin air defence system

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story