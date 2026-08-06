Kejriwal seeks explanation as Meta restricts social media account in India

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his social media account has been restricted in India and questioned Meta over the reason behind the restriction.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said enquiries at Meta's India office revealed that his account had been restricted and was unavailable in India.

He claimed company officials did not provide any reason for the restriction or explain how it could be removed, while emails sent by him had received only routine acknowledgements.

There was no immediate response available from Meta on the matter.

Kejriwal also shared a screenshot of his account status page showing the message, "Unavailable in some locations".