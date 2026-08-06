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Home / India News / Kejriwal seeks explanation as Meta restricts social media account in India

Kejriwal seeks explanation as Meta restricts social media account in India

Kejriwal claimed company officials did not provide any reason for the restriction or explain how it could be removed, while emails sent by him had received only routine acknowledgements

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 12:25 PM IST
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AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his social media account has been restricted in India and questioned Meta over the reason behind the restriction.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said enquiries at Meta's India office revealed that his account had been restricted and was unavailable in India.

He claimed company officials did not provide any reason for the restriction or explain how it could be removed, while emails sent by him had received only routine acknowledgements.

There was no immediate response available from Meta on the matter.

Kejriwal also shared a screenshot of his account status page showing the message, "Unavailable in some locations".

Calling the lack of clarity and response from the company "pretty bad service", he said in his post, "Don't bow down to the prime minister, else he will allow you to run only his own account in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAPAam Aadmi PartySocial media appsSocial Media

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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