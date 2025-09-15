Home / India News / Maharashtra govt releases ₹150 crore for Ahilyanagar-Parli rail project

Maharashtra govt releases ₹150 crore for Ahilyanagar-Parli rail project

The total cost of the project, viewed as a game changer for Beed district's development, is Rs 4,085 crore, of which 50% is the state's share

Ajit Pawar
"This is a special gesture ahead of the Marathwada Liberation Day on September 17," said Deputy Chief Minister and Beed district guardian minister Ajit Pawar.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:12 PM IST
The Maharashtra government on Monday released a fund of Rs 150 crore to expedite work on the ambitious 'Ahilyanagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath' broad-gauge railway line project, taking the total allocation so far to Rs 2,091 crore.

"This is a special gesture ahead of the Marathwada Liberation Day on September 17," said Deputy Chief Minister and Beed district guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

The total cost of the project, viewed as a game changer for Beed district's development, is Rs 4,085 crore, of which 50 per cent is the state's share.

Train services on the route will be inaugurated on September 17, fulfilling a long-pending demand of lakhs of residents.

The 261-km railway line is estimated to cost Rs 4,805 crore, with the state's share pegged at Rs 2,402 crore. The fresh Rs 150 crore will go to the railways as the government's share for the 2025-26 fiscal.

After assuming the charge as Beed guardian minister, Pawar has prioritised infrastructure projects, including airport, road and railway development, through regular follow-ups with departments. His efforts have helped fast-track the Beed rail project, a statement from Pawar's office said.

"The Ahilyanagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath line will transform the lives of farmers, students, entrepreneurs, traders, and common citizens. It will boost investment, generate employment, and improve connectivity. This project will script a new chapter of development for Beed," Pawar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Railways Maharashtra governmentajit pawarinfrastructure project

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

