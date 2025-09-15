Maharashtra govt releases ₹150 crore for Ahilyanagar-Parli rail project

The Maharashtra government on Monday released a fund of Rs 150 crore to expedite work on the ambitious 'Ahilyanagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath' broad-gauge railway line project, taking the total allocation so far to Rs 2,091 crore.

"This is a special gesture ahead of the Marathwada Liberation Day on September 17," said Deputy Chief Minister and Beed district guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

The total cost of the project, viewed as a game changer for Beed district's development, is Rs 4,085 crore, of which 50 per cent is the state's share.

Train services on the route will be inaugurated on September 17, fulfilling a long-pending demand of lakhs of residents.