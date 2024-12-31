Kerala CM slams BJP minister for 'Mini Pakistan'; remark, says 'deplorable'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly condemned Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane for calling Kerala a “mini Pakistan”. Speaking in Pune, Rane alleged that Kerala’s electorate supports terrorism, claiming, “All terrorists vote for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi,” according to The Indian Express report.

Reacting sharply, Vijayan called Rane’s remarks “provocative and deplorable.” He accused the Sangh Parivar of trying to alienate regions where they struggle for political control. “This hate campaign reflects their divisive mindset. Such statements are an insult to the Constitution, and Rane is unfit to hold office,” said Vijayan.

Congress joins condemnation

The Congress also denounced Rane’s comments, linking them to past Communist Party of India CPI(M) statements about the victories of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal said the remarks hurt Kerala’s secular ethos. “The BJP’s communal venom stems from the CPI(M)’s divisive rhetoric. Both parties should clarify their stands,” he added. Venugopal called for Rane’s resignation and disqualification, promising a political and legal fight.

CPI(M) under fire for past remarks

The CPI(M) has faced backlash for its statements about Wayanad voters. Recently, politburo member A Vijayaraghavan suggested that Rahul Gandhi’s win was supported by a “communal Muslim alliance”. After Priyanka Gandhi’s victory in the Wayanad by-polls, he claimed “extremist elements” backed her campaign.

Such remarks reflect a shift in CPI(M)’s approach, as the party struggled with minority outreach during recent elections. Kerala CM Vijayan had earlier alleged that Priyanka received support from Jamaat-e-Islami, an organisation he described as undemocratic and extremist.

Wayanad, a constituency with 41 per cent Muslim voters, has been a point of contention before. In 2019, following Rahul Gandhi’s victory, BJP leaders criticised Congress for its alliance with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). At the time, BJP president Amit Shah commented, “You cannot tell if it’s an Indian or Pakistani procession.”