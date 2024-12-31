Shutdown in Katra continues: Why are locals protesting the ropeway project

Tensions remain high in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, with protests against the proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project in the Trikuta Hills continuing. The shutdown, spearheaded by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, entered its seventh day on Tuesday, bringing life to a standstill in the pilgrimage town.

The protests come during a peak period for pilgrimages, as devotees flock to the Vaishno Devi shrine for New Year’s Day.

Katra and Vaishno Devi trek

Katra serves as a hub for devotees, offering accommodations, shops for religious offerings, and other facilities. It is the starting point for the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir.

The trek from Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat was inaugurated in 2018 to decongest the traditional routes and provide a safer and more comfortable option for pilgrims. The route does not allow vehicles.

Pilgrims can also opt to take horses or palanquins, and porters to carry their luggage. All horse, palanquin, and porter services are managed by a municipal committee, ensuring that only registered service providers are allowed to operate on the track.

What is the Katra ropeway project?

The ropeway project, announced by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, aims to connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, reducing the strain of the 13-km trek to the shrine, particularly for senior citizens and children.

The proposed project is expected to cost around Rs 250 crore.

Why are locals against the project?

While the project promises faster and safer travel for pilgrims, locals, including pony and palanquin owners and shopkeepers, fear it will impact their livelihoods.

The agitation began in November, escalating on December 25 when local business owners called for a 72-hour bandh. The protestors have demanded the project's reconsideration, citing concerns over employment loss.

Why was the shutdown announced?

Demonstrations began on November 22 and have since escalated. On November 25, locals pelted stones during protests, prompting police intervention.

Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi, Paramvir Singh, stated, “People have been protesting here for the past three days, and we have been managing the situation. Today, some of them pelted stones at the police team. We are trying to handle the situation and hope to restore normalcy soon.”

In response to the unrest, security forces conducted a flag march to maintain law and order. On December 25, local business owners called for a 72-hour bandh, leading to a complete shutdown of commercial activities in the popular pilgrimage town.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti extended the shutdown till January 1, 2025, with all commercial activities suspended and traffic halted in the bustling pilgrimage hub, in an effort to pressure Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to reconsider the ropeway project.

Detained leaders and hunger strike

Police detained several protesters, including leaders Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand, during a march on December 25.

The detention has triggered a hunger strike by eight youths demanding their release. The health of one youth has deteriorated, leading to hospitalisation. Authorities have conducted medical check-ups for those continuing the hunger strike.

Congress leaders have expressed concern over the treatment of detained protestors, seeking a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address the issue.

Authorities’ stand and pilgrims

Lieutenant Governor Sinha commented on the protests, assuring that any losses suffered by locals would be addressed. He emphasised the project's role in enhancing tourism in the region.

"Ninety per cent of the work has been completed, and we hope it will be finished by January. This project will contribute to the development of Jammu and Kashmir's tourism," Sinha said.

The protests have caused disruptions for thousands of pilgrims visiting the shrine. While some remain enthusiastic despite challenges, others have cancelled their trips due to the ongoing shutdown. (With agency inputs)