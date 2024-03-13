Home / India News / Kerala CM Vijayan to hold urgent meeting to review animal attacks: Minister

When asked about an elephant found in a weak condition in Athirappilly area of Thrissur district since yesterday, the minister said that a team of veterinarian surgeons was dispatched

Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened an urgent meeting on March 14 to discuss the issue of increasing occurrences of human-animal conflict in the state, Forest Minister AK Saseendran said on Wednesday.

Saseendran said that wild animals, including elephants, cannot be stopped from coming out of the forests by only implementing the preventive measures being followed currently.

"We also need to take steps to keep the animals inside the forests in tune with the changes in human settlements," he told reporters.

The minister said that in the meeting to be held tomorrow, besides strengthening the preventive measures, he also expects that directions would be issued to explore ideas to ensure that wild animals stay inside forests.

His statement came in response to reporters' queries about unconfirmed reports of elephants entering inhabited areas in Munnar area of Idukki district today morning.

When asked about an elephant found in a weak condition in Athirappilly area of Thrissur district since yesterday, the minister said that a team of veterinarian surgeons dispatched from Kodanand in Ernakulam district have reached the spot.

"They will examine the elephant and based on their findings, further course of action would be taken. Presently, the view is that the elephant is in a weak condition. Therefore, it may not be possible to tranquilise it for providing treatment.

"But, the elephant does require treatment. So, we are leaving the issue to the best judgement of the doctors and experts. Nevertheless, directions have been given to the forest officials to ensure all steps are taken to save its life," Saseendran said.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

