Kerala community in Dubai faces backlash for hosting Shahid Afridi at event

A segment of the Keralite diaspora in Dubai has come under sharp criticism on social media after warmly receiving former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi at a recent event. The backlash stems from Afridi’s remarks following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which intensified tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a video that quickly gained traction online, Afridi is seen being enthusiastically welcomed on stage by the Keralite community during the event. The crowd greeted him with loud cheers and chanted “Boom Boom”, a nod to Afridi’s well-known nickname.

Pausing their cultural performance to acknowledge his arrival, community members created a lively atmosphere. Afridi responded to the chants, saying, “Hogaya Boom Boom".

During his address, Afridi expressed his fondness for “the Kerala part in India and its food", further endearing himself to the audience. The event, titled ‘Ormachuvadukul 2025,’ was organised by the Cochin University B.Tech Alumni Association (CUBAA) and held at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) Auditorium in Oud Metha on May 25.

Afridi’s remarks on Pahalgam terror attack

The uproar stems largely from Afridi’s statements made in April on Pakistan’s Samaa TV regarding the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives. Afridi suggested that any incident in India is blamed on Pakistan, saying, “even if a firecracker were to burst in India, fingers will always be pointed at Pakistan". He also criticised the Indian armed forces’ security efforts in Kashmir.

Social media reacts with strong disapproval

The video of Afridi’s reception was shared on X with the caption: “What a shame!! - Desperate Keralites welcome this anti-India Paki with 'Boom Boom' at an event in Dubai, especially after Pahalgam terror attack and his venomous stand against India.” It quickly went viral, sparking widespread condemnation.

One user expressed disappointment, commenting, “Patriotism gone for a six… what a shame. Expected better from them (Kerala community).”

Another wrote, “How much disloyal can you be to your nation… learn from the most literate people… Disgraceful!”

A third questioned the loyalty of the community, saying, “Don’t they have anyone from India origin!! Shame to see this happen.”