Home / India News / Kerala Govt initiates legal action over fake narrative against state

Kerala Govt initiates legal action over fake narrative against state

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said a complaint has been filed with the state police chief regarding the 'dissemination of false propaganda' aimed at the Kerala Government

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Kerala government on Thursday initiated legal action against an allegedly fake communal narrative on social media against the state.

The General Education Department in Kerala on Thursday said that it has filed a complaint against a social media handle on X identified as 'Mr. Sinha'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The department contended that a page of a book was posted on that handle falsely claiming that its communal contents were taught in Kerala schools and that was "how commies (communists) brainwash the little kids".
 

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said a complaint has been filed with the state police chief regarding the "dissemination of false propaganda" aimed at the Kerala Government.

"This book is not published by the Kerala Govt's Education Department. Merely another endeavor to incite animosity towards the state. Those acquainted with us understand the camaraderie & unity among the people of the state. No room for hatred - precisely why communal agenda fails to take root here," Sivankutty said.

He said a complaint was filed with regard to the dissemination of false propaganda aimed at the Kerala Government by the individual identified on X as 'Mr. Sinha'.

Also Read

Cambodia fake job scam explained: Over 5k Indians coerced into cybercrimes

In Instagram post, Ratan Tata flags fake interview recommending investments

Fake Amul cheese, Sharam, going viral on social media, Amul responds

Narayana Murthy cautions the public not to fall prey to deep fake videos

'Media must act as responsible pillar of democracy, call out fake news'

Maldives to conduct road shows across Indian cities to woo tourists back

India celebrates Eid with prayers, feasts marking end of holy month

PM Modi chairs meet to review preparedness for heatwave conditions

India ranks number 10 in cybercrime, Russia tops list followed by Ukraine

NDMC launches tree ambulance for treating, maintaining green assets

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kerala governmentKeralaSocial MediaSocial media appsFake news

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story