Kerala govt may order probe into alleged lapses in Messi event proposal

The UDF government in Kerala is likely to order a probe into alleged irregularities and procedural lapses in the previous LDF government's efforts to bring football legend Lionel Messi and the Argentina team to the state.

Indicating the possibility of an investigation, state Sports Minister O J Janeesh on Wednesday rejected former minister V Abdurahiman's defence of the proposal and alleged that government machinery was misused to facilitate financial gains for a private individual.

Janeesh said there was no substance in Abdurahiman's claim that the government had not suffered any financial loss in connection with the proposed event.

He alleged that official procedures were not followed from the beginning and that there was a lack of transparency in selecting the sponsor and dealing with the proposal.

"The government machinery was misused for a private event management company. From the Chief Secretary to the district collector, police and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), the administrative machinery was used for a private individual," Janeesh told reporters here. The minister said such actions created an opportunity for a private party to make substantial financial gains and, therefore, it was meaningless to argue that the government had suffered no loss. Janeesh said the first email proposing the event was received by the then sports minister from an advertising company, which had been registered only about 20 days before sending the communication.

The company had a capital of only ₹1 lakh, he said, questioning whether its background, financial capacity or experience in organising events involving a player of Messi's stature and the Argentina team had been examined. He alleged that the proposal received by the minister's office was not handled in accordance with the prescribed Rules of Procedure. The communication was allegedly kept outside the official file system for nearly two years without being registered or assigned a file number. "It is clear that there were individual interests. The former sports minister's action in this regard amounts to a serious violation of the oath of office," Janeesh alleged, adding that official procedures applicable while corresponding with private individuals and institutions should have been followed.

He also questioned the purpose of the Spain trip undertaken by Abdurahiman in connection with the proposal and said greater clarity was required on the visit as well as the selection of the sponsor. Janeesh alleged that the previous minister had initially communicated with private parties through his personal email for nearly two years before bringing the matter into official files, calling it a matter that raised serious questions. He said the government had a legal and constitutional responsibility in handling such matters and alleged that official machinery was used to facilitate financial gains for a private party. The minister said around ₹14 lakh of government money had been spent, including on the Spain visit, and that this should also be considered a loss.

He further referred to reports that ₹126 crore provided by the sponsor had been lost and said clarity was needed on where the money went. Janeesh alleged that there had been no transparency in identifying the sponsor. The sports minister also questioned former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's earlier statement assuring Kerala that Messi would come to the state, asking whether he was aware of the developments that had now come to light. Janeesh's remarks came a day after he confirmed that the Sports Department had submitted its inquiry report into the controversy surrounding the proposed visit of Messi and the Argentina team during the previous LDF government's tenure.