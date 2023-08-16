Kerala govt to give free Onam kits to poor families, welfare institutions

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to provide over six lakh free Onam kits to poor families and residents of welfare institutions in the state for the festival this year.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.

It was decided in the meeting that Rs 32 lakh would be allocated in advance to Supplyco, a state-run agency, to procure the items for the kit which would be distributed through ration shops, the statement said.

Of the 6,07,691 kits to be distributed, 5,87,691 will go to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) card holders and the remaining 20,000 to residents of welfare institutions, it said.

The kit will contain tea, whole and split varieties of green gram, semolina payasam mix, ghee, cashew nuts, coconut oil, sambar powder, chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, toor dal, powdered salt and a cloth bag, the statement said.

Earlier in July, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal had indicated that the Kerala government, which was facing a financial crisis, was unlikely to distribute free kits containing essential food items to ration cardholders in all categories during the upcoming Onam season.

Free Onam food kits containing 14 items were distributed to all ration cardholders during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent Onam season last year.

There are four categories of ration cardholders in the state including Antyodaya Anna Yojana cardholders (yellow card), Priority Household cardholders (pink card), Non-Priority Subsidy cardholders (blue) and the Non-Priority Non-Subsidy card holders (white).

The cabinet also decided to reappoint advocate K V Manoj Kumar as the chairperson of the Kerala Child Rights Protection Commission, it said.