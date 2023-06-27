Home / India News / Kerala has received 65% deficit rainfall so far during monsoon: IMD

Kerala has received 65% deficit rainfall so far during monsoon: IMD

The regional meteorological department, Kerala, however, said that the south-westerly winds are getting stronger, and more rainfall is expected in the coming days

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala rain (Photo/ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala, the gateway of the monsoon into the mainland of the country, has received deficient rainfall so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, nearly a week after its normal onset date of June 1.

Compared to the normal south-west monsoon rainfall for the corresponding period, Kerala had a deficit of 65 per cent from the normal rainfall.

The regional meteorological department, Kerala, however, said that the south-westerly winds are getting stronger, and more rainfall is expected in the coming days.

"We have received only minus 65 per cent rainfall in Kerala. All the districts in Kerala have received below-normal rainfall this season so far," Dr V K Mini, director in charge, IMD, Kerala, told PTI.

She said due to various factors, like the cyclones that formed over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the south-west monsoon had a slow pick-up and slow progression.

"The pick-up started only last week. Now we are witnessing a faster progression. So we expect more rain in the coming days," she said.

There is an upper air cyclonic formation over the northeast Arabian Sea, and an offshore trough is moving towards Kerala from South of Gujarat, strengthening the south-westerly winds.

A low pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal two days ago is now over Chhattisgarh and moving towards the west, north-west direction. All these factors are strengthening the monsoon south-westerly winds," Dr Mini said.

Widespread rainfall is predicted over Kerala and Lakshadweep for the coming days, she added.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Guj Ports told to hoist warning signal as storms brews in Arabian Sea: IMD

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

No major impact of Biparjoy in Pakistan as it weakens after landfall

MCD school principals to train at IIMs to 'revolutionise' education: Atishi

CVC asks its officers not to seek perks for additional charge assignments

New Delhi Hall at SCO Secretariat in Beijing depicts 'mini India': EAM

Storage capacity of Maharashtra dams to increase by 230 mn litre: Official

Pee-gate saga continues: Inebriated man caught urinating on flight

Topics :KeralaIMDmonsoon deficit

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story