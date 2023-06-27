Home / World News / New Delhi Hall at SCO Secretariat in Beijing depicts 'mini India': EAM

I am particularly pleased to note that this is being done under the first-ever SCO presidency which will conclude soon with the SCO Summit, he said

Press Trust of India Beijing
S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Ahead of next month's SCO summit to be held for the first time under India's Presidency, India on Tuesday inaugurated an exquisitely designed 'New Delhi Hall' here at the headquarters of the eight-member grouping, which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said depicted a mini-India.

The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan is located in the high-end diplomatic area in Beijing.

While the six founding members China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have their halls highlighting their cultures and unique features, India is the first to add its own 'New Delhi Hall' which is officially opened ahead of the July 4 SCO summit to be held in virtual format.

Pakistan may have to await its turn to set up its hall.

In his video address, Jaishankar said, I am delighted to inaugurate the New Delhi Hall at the SCO Secretariat today amidst the august presence of the SCO Secretary General and other distinguished colleagues.

I am particularly pleased to note that this is being done under the first-ever SCO presidency which will conclude soon with the SCO Summit, he said.

The New Delhi Hall, Jaishankar said, is conceived to be a mini-India in the SCO Secretariat and will showcase various facets of Indian culture.

To make you visualise the depth of India's artistic tradition and cultural identity, the Hall has been designed with exquisite patterns and motifs representing the rich architectural craftsmanship found throughout India, he said.

The hall, with its traditional design, is also equipped with modern technologies to facilitate meetings both in physical and virtual formats, he said.

I hope that the New Delhi Hall will be a useful addition to the SCO Secretariat that will augment Indian colours/flavour to the multicultural and multinational character of the SCO Secretariat. The Hall will be a testament to India's commitment to fostering the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which means The World is One Family', he said.

The hall will be useful in conducting the activities and meetings of the Secretariat which are increasing year after year, he said.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

