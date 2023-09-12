Home / India News / Kerala on alert after 2 suspected Nipah deaths in Kozhikode district

Kerala on alert after 2 suspected Nipah deaths in Kozhikode district

State starts contact tracing, sends samples of people with disease's symptoms to Pune virology institute

Shine Jacob
Kozhikode district in Kerala is on alert for what may possibly be the third outbreak of the Nipah virus in the state in five years. Two people have died of fever in the district since August 30 and several other people have symptoms of viral infection.

The state has started taking precautionary measures, including contact tracing, isolating suspected contacts, and treating suspected cases. The state government has sent samples of people suspected to be infected with the virus to the National Virology Institute in Pune. Results are expected by Tuesday night. Experts have said the fatalities and suspected infections are worrying as the death rate in the 2018 outbreak in Kozhikode was as high as 91 per cent.

The first Nipah outbreak in Kerala, in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, in June 2018 claimed 17 lives. In September 2021, another outbreak in Pazhur village in Kozhikode resulted in one fatality.

State Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday the first death due to suspected Nipah infection was reported on August 30 in Maruthonkara village and the second one on Monday in Vadakara municipality. The condition of one of the affected people is critical, according to media reports.

“Initial assumptions indicate a suspected case of Nipah virus. The entire health system in the district – including public and private – is on alert. We have started taking all precautionary measures, including contact tracing. If it is Nipah, the Centre government will send their team," George said.

Around 75 people are on the contact tracing list. Five family members of the person who died in Maruthonkara are under isolation and three have Nipah symptoms, including a child in critical condition. Family members of the second victim are also in isolation.

“Both of the deceased were admitted to the same hospital, and they had been in contact with each other earlier as well,” she said. George conducted a high-level meeting in Kozhikode to assess the situation.

“Although the Nipah virus lives peacefully in certain bats, it turns dangerous once it jumps to human beings. The death rate recorded in the 2018 outbreak is very high at 91 per cent. However, unlike Covid, the virus does not spread to large numbers of people. Those who have close and personal contact are at greatest risk, particularly after exposure to body fluids. So there is no need for the general public to be alarmed, unless someone has been in close contact with a person suspected to have Nipah,” said Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the National Indian Medical Association's COVID task force.

It is important to follow public health advice and avoid mass panic and misinformation, he said.

Health Minister George said only the Pune institute has the facilities to confirm Nipah infection. 


