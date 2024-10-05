Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kerala requests Centre to exclude inhabited areas from Periyar buffer zone

The CM called the urgent meeting, also attended by state Forest Minister A K Saseendran, to ensure this issue is considered at the National Wildlife Board meeting

The recommendations are being made to exclude the inhabited areas from the buffer zones (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
The Kerala government on Saturday said that it will again request the Centre to exclude residential areas near the Periyar tiger reserve from the buffer zone.

The decision was taken at a State Wildlife Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to a statement issued by his office.

According to the CMO statement, it was decided in the meeting to again request the Centre to exclude 502.73 hectares of inhabited areas of Pampa valley and Angel valley settlements from the buffer zone around the tiger sanctuary.

This recommendation will be submitted to the Centre along with additional information sought by it, the statement said.

The CM called the urgent meeting, also attended by state Forest Minister A K Saseendran, to ensure this issue is considered at the National Wildlife Board meeting to be held on October 9, it said.

The proposal to exclude 8.9725 square kilometers of inhabited area from Thattekad bird sanctuary and include 10.1694 square kilometers of reserve forest area from Munnar division in the bird sanctuary will also be recommended again for approval of the National Wildlife Board Standing Committee, the statement said.

The recommendations are being made to exclude the inhabited areas from the buffer zones which are to be earmarked around forest areas in accordance with a Supreme Court directive.

The apex court had in June 2022 directed that a buffer zone of one kilometre be maintained around forests and sanctuaries across the country.


Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKerelacentral government

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

