Boat capsize: Kerala on high alert, efforts on to avert major marine crisis

With Kerala being on high alert through a state-wide ‘emergency’ — after the capsize of cargo vessel MSC ELSA III off the Kochi coast — the Centre is also stepping up action.

The Indian Coast Guard deployed three capital ships — ICG Samarth, ICG Saksham, and ICG Vikram — as part of an urgent multi-agency effort to prevent a marine pollution emergency.

The Kerala government has declared a state-wide emergency, a coastal alert for districts along the Arabian Sea.

Concerns increased over a possible leak of oil and hazardous chemicals after the 184-metre-long vessel, en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi, capsized on Saturday and sank the next day.

“Held a detailed review with DG Shipping, Secretary (shipping), and other senior officials to assess the urgent measures being undertaken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to address the situation arising from the capsizing of MSC ELSA III off the Kerala coast near Kochi,” said shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal. According to the minister, the three capital ships have been deployed to the affected area. Additionally, a pollution response vessel Sagar Prahari departed from Mumbai on Monday and is en route to the site. Regular aerial surveillance is being carried out using Dornier aircraft equipped with the MSS 6000 system to monitor any oil spillage.

“We are fully committed to ensuring the complete salvage of marine fuel and other hazardous materials being transported in 13 IMDG containers… all possible measures are being taken to ensure immediate action to protect the coastal environment from oil spills and any risks arising from the breached containers,” he said. ALSO READ: RBI's wider risk buffer range aimed at flexibility in times of uncertainty All company representatives of MSC have arrived in Kochi and have been advised to visit both the Coast Guard and MMD offices, Sonowal said. MSC has initiated tracking of all beached containers and is deploying personnel to secure them in place.

The vessel was reportedly carrying around 640 containers. This included 13 IMDG containers with hazardous chemicals and 12 containers of calcium carbide, a reactive substance used in fertiliser production and steelmaking. All the 24 crew members were rescued by the Navy and the Coast Guard on Saturday and Sunday. The crew of the ship reportedly includes one Russian, 20 Filipinos, two Ukrainians, and one Georgian. The state government has alerted fishermen to remain ashore and warned the public not to approach or touch any oil slicks or containers that wash up. Reports are out about some containers already drifting to the shore.