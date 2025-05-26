Monday, May 26, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Widening of CRB range aimed at smoothening surplus transfer to govt

Widening of CRB range aimed at smoothening surplus transfer to govt

RBI revises CRB range to 4.5-7.5% under updated ECF, giving it flexibility to manage surplus transfers and avoid large fiscal shocks in volatile conditions

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

The RBI’s central board adopted the revised ECF based on the recommendations of a committee chaired by Bimal Jalan.

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which expanded the Contingency Risk Buffer (CRB) range to 4.5–7.5 per cent, is intended to give the central bank greater flexibility to smoothen surplus transfers to the government without significantly impacting fiscal calculations, experts said.
 
Last week, the RBI’s central board approved a record ₹2.69 trillion surplus transfer to the government for the financial year 2024–25, while maintaining the CRB at 7.5 per cent—the upper end of the newly revised range. The robust surplus was supported by higher earnings from foreign exchange transactions (gross
Topics : Fiscal Deficit Reserve Bank of India RBI economic capital framework

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon