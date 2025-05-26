Widening of CRB range aimed at smoothening surplus transfer to govt

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which expanded the Contingency Risk Buffer (CRB) range to 4.5–7.5 per cent, is intended to give the central bank greater flexibility to smoothen surplus transfers to the government without significantly impacting fiscal calculations, experts said. The revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted by the(RBI), which expanded the Contingency Risk Buffer (CRB) range to 4.5–7.5 per cent, is intended to give the central bank greater flexibility to smoothen surplus transfers to the government without significantly impacting fiscal calculations, experts said.

Last week, the RBI’s central board approved a record ₹2.69 trillion surplus transfer to the government for the financial year 2024–25, while maintaining the CRB at 7.5 per cent—the upper end of the newly revised range. The robust surplus was supported by higher earnings from foreign exchange transactions (gross