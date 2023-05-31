Amit Shah's visit and efforts to restore peace in Manipur: Key points



The meeting led by Amit Shah emphasised the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, providing relief measures, and addressing the ongoing ethnic clashes. The recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Manipur has resulted in significant developments aimed at restoring peace and normalcy in the state. During his visit, Shah held meetings with the Manipur cabinet, Kuki tribal leaders, security forces, and administration officials.



Review of the security situation

Here are the key takeaways from the home minister’s visit to Manipur so far, as reported by the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Relief for families

Home Minister reviewed the security situation in Manipur with senior officials from Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Indian Army. He called for the improvement of law and order and the restoration of normalcy in the state. Further emphasised that the peace and prosperity of Manipur is the top priority.



The cabinet has also promised a relief package of 20 tonne rice for the tribal communities in Manipur. In the cabinet meeting, it was also decided to expedite relief measures for affected individuals and families. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh is to be provided to families of those who lost their lives in the ethnic clashes along with a job for one family member.

Opening communication lines

The state government had suspended internet services during the growing violence. The cabinet meeting over the last two days decided to re-open BSNL telephone lines to dispel rumours and facilitate clear and effective communication.

Directive for strict action

Minister Amit Shah has instructed officials to deal strictly with activities that disturb peace in Manipur. The cabinet has also decided to initiate a probe into the violence by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meetings and engagements

Minister Shah held meetings with the Manipur cabinet, Governor, security forces, and administration officials. The cabinet also held discussions with civil society organisations, women leaders, and student organisations.



These meetings and discussions focused on evaluating the security situation, engaging with civil society organisations and political leaders, and gathering insights from prominent personalities. The decisions and steps taken aimed to address the challenges faced by Manipur and work towards restoring peace, stability, and prosperity in the state. On the second day of the visit, Shah chaired an all-party meeting in Imphal and appealed to political leaders to contribute to restoring normalcy and communal harmony in the state.

Assurances and initiatives

Reiterated the government's commitment to preserving the territorial integrity of Manipur and ensuring that it is not affected. The cabinet urged civil society leaders to actively participate in bringing peace to the state. They further assured a political solution to the situation and intend to conduct a CBI probe into the violence.

About ethnic clashes and protests in Manipur

The violence in Manipur was sparked by a decision made by the Manipur high court on April 27. The court directed that the Meitei community, which makes up 53 per cent of the state's population and is the dominant community, would be included in the Scheduled Tribes list.



Prior to the violence, there were tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, leading to smaller protests. This decision triggered protests by mostly tribal Kukis, who took to the streets starting from May 3. They organised a tribal solidarity march to express their opposition to the court's decision.



Manipur's population consists of Meiteis, who make up 53 per cent and predominantly live in the Imphal Valley, and tribal communities such as Nagas and Kukis, who constitute around 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. In response to the situation, the army has been deployed in the region since May 4. Thousands of security personnel have been patrolling major cities and remote villages. Curfews have been imposed in various parts of the state, and internet services have been suspended for over three weeks.

More than 80 people have lost their lives in the ongoing ethnic clashes.