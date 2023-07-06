Khalistani attacks: Rising attacks on Indian consulates in US, UK & Canada

The Indian consulate in San Francisco was allegedly set ablaze by Khalistan supporters on Sunday, July 2, prompting a strong reaction from the US State Department

"The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense," said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday.

A video of the arson attack, which occurred in the early hours of July 2, was widely circulated on social media. The video was overlaid with the words "violence begets violence" and showed news reports of the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of the Canadian-based separatist group Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Till now, there were attacks on Indian Australians. But now, target is institutions belonging to Indian govt. This is a direct attack on Government of India when the Indian Consulate in Brisbane is attacked (by Khalistani elements): J Bhardwaj, Editor, The Australia Today — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

On 22 February morning, Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane Archana Singh found a Khalistan flag attached to the office when she arrived.

The attack on the consulate came a few days after Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited Australia and expressed the need to be vigilant against “radical” elects that have been targeting the Indian community in Australia.

Pro-Khalistan slogans painted on Indian consulate in San Francisco

In August last year, miscreants painted Khalistan slogans on the walls of the Indian consulate in San Francisco with the “Khalistan Zindabad” slogan. The incident occurred amid the outlawed Khalistani group issued a provocative statement in the wake of India’s 75th anniversary of independence.

Also, ahead of the Independence Day celebration in India last year, Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announced a cash reward for the hoisting of the Khalistani flag at key places.

Indian embassy in Rome vandalised

In January 2021, Khalistan elements vandalised the Indian embassy in Rome ahead of India’s Republic Day. Khalistani flags were raised in the building and the walls were scribbled with “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans.

Khalistanis vandalise Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside Indian embassy in US

In December 2020, a violent group of Khalistani separatists had desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US.

Hundreds of Sikhs from in and around the Greater Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia carried out a car rally to the Indian embassy in downtown Washington DC and were seen carrying Khalistani flags with anti-India posters and banners.

During the protest, many of the pro-Khalistan Sikh youth flashing kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and pasted a poster over it. The group raised anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans.

