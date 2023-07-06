Home / Politics / Centre calls for all-party meeting on July 19 ahead of monsoon session

Centre calls for all-party meeting on July 19 ahead of monsoon session

"I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the union minister said

ANI General News
Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will start in the old building

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The central government has called an all-party meeting on July 19, ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that will begin on July 20.

The monsoon session of Parliament is slated to continue till August 11.

"Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had tweeted earlier.

He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

"I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the union minister said.

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will start in the old building.

Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues.

Also Read

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Monsoon in advance stage, heavy rainfall over MP in next 2 days, says IMD

Budget Session of Parliament to begin on Jan 31, conclude on April 6

Parliament's Monsoon Session to start on Jul 20, to continue till Aug 11

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

Congress top brass deliberates with Raj leaders, all eyes on Gehlot-Pilot

Made move after consulting legal experts to avoid disqualification: Bhujbal

Oppn walks out from Par panel meet after demand to discuss Manipur denied

Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting

LG's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle work: CM Kejriwal

Topics :ParliamentCentreMonsoon

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story