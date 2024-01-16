Kidney and liver the most pledged organs for donation, shows govt data

Cornea (both eyes) and kidney were the most pledged organs and tissues for donation by registered donors, according to data published by National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

Kidney tops the list of organs pledged the most by donors, with 92,725 registrations. It is followed by liver (88,217 registrations) and heart (88,007 registrations). Donors can pledge tissue donation as well, with cornea (both eyes) being the most pledged tissue at 96,426 registrations.

Speaking on the high numbers of kidney donations in India, Shuchin Bajaj, founder and director, Ujala Cygnus group of hospitals said that kidney transplants are particularly prevalent due to the high incidence of renal diseases.

According to the data, Rajasthan tops the list of states in terms of number of registered organ donors, accounting for 28,573 pledged donors of 129,615 registered nationally followed by Maharashtra at 24,862 registered donors and Madhya Pradesh at 20,247.

Acknowledging the rise in the number of organ donors registering with NOTTO, Bajaj said that increased awareness campaigns, coupled with advocacy efforts, have contributed to a growing acceptance of organ donation as a means to save lives.

“However challenges persist, and continuous efforts are crucial to further enhance public understanding and participation in organ donation, ultimately reducing the gap between organ demand and supply,” he added.

Speaking on the trend of organ donation, Bishnu Panigrahi, group head, medical strategy and operations, Fortis Healthcare said that there’s two ways of organ donation and transplant in India.

“One way is asking the relatives of the patient who willingly step up and donate organs such as the liver or kidney and the other way is by matching important vitals with the list of registered donors with NOTTO and proceeding with the transplantation process,” he added.

Speaking on the willingness to donate, Panigrahi said that while most organ transplants from patients declared brain dead need the approval of their next of kin, the NOTTO system allows for organs to go for donation automatically on the death of a registered person.

The NOTTO registry currently has 129,615 registered organ donors, which is less than 1 per cent of India’s population.

Highlighting the shortage of organ donors, Bajaj said that the demand for organs surpasses