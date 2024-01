Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia , on Tuesday, issued further guidelines to deal with the ongoing airport chaos triggered by fog-induced flight delays in Delhi and elsewhere. Scindia said that six metro airports have been instructed to provide incidence reporting thrice every day. He also said that the strength of the armed forces will be increased at these airports for better management.

The development came a day after the aviation regulator DGCA issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Monday to deal with the situation, which caused massive inconvenience to the passengers.

Scindia, highlighting his earlier post on social media platform X(formerly X), said "War Rooms' will be set up by airports…sufficient Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) manpower availability will be ensured round-the-clock…"He further said that the RWY (runway) 29L at the Delhi airport or the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been made CAT III (Category III) operational from today and added that the airport's runway 10/28 will become operational after re-carpeting.

In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines. 1. In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports. 2.…

Notably, the Runway 28/10 was closed for renovation in September. It is Delhi Airport's second runway, which is equipped with the CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS). This key instrument helps the pilot during the aircraft's descent and landing operations when the visibility is as low as 50 metres. However, CAT III cannot handle zero visibility operations, Scindia had said on Monday.

The Delhi airport has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 10/28 and RW 11L/29R.